42,720 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after acquiring an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,745,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,609. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

