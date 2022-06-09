$486.05 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) to report sales of $486.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $496.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.46 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $475.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 604,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,632. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.84 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

