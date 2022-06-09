$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) will report $5.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.21 billion and the lowest is $5.69 billion. Banco Bradesco posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full year sales of $23.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.55 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.29 billion to $26.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Bradesco.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,771,664. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,739,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,032,000 after buying an additional 1,405,976 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,515,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.