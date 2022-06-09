$56.71 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $56.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.42 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $231.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $241.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.11. 1,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

