56,128 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.10% of Hubbell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.04. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,217. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.76 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

