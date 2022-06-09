5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Trading Down 11.2% Following Insider Selling

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 11,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 213,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.