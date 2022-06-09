$66.16 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post $66.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.33 million and the lowest is $65.94 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $71.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $265.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.70 million to $266.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $283.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $65.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 72,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Francis Bernstein purchased 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $72,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,363.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 604,830 shares of company stock worth $813,749 over the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 225,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 694,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $123.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

