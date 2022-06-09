72,100 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 8.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $176.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

