$728.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report $728.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.66 million to $733.90 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $638.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.50. 219,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

