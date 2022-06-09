788,518 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 788,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,503,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.36% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $9,414,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.74. 20,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.