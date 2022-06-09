$802.36 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $802.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $819.39 million and the lowest is $785.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $96,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 19.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 104,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 21.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $57.78. 17,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

