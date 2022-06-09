Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 145.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,359 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $999.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

