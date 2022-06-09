ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NYSE ABM traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 30,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

