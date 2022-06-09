Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55-7.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Truist Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.23.

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 34,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

