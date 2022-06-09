Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.94.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.