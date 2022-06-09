ACoconut (AC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,390.00

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. ACoconut has a market cap of $202,295.63 and approximately $40,390.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0760 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017270 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

