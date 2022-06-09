Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.48

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.44. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,305 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
About Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.