Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.
Several brokerages have commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 260,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,966. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $17.83.
Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
