Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.87. 47,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is currently -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

