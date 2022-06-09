Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,969 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $342,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.33.

Adobe stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.48. 31,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

