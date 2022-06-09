Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 884,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,798,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

