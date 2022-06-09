AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 309,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

