Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of AMG opened at $135.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,603,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

