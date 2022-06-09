Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Shares Down 1.7%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.55. 155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGGZF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

