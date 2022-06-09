Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells $749,160.97 in Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.84 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,127,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

