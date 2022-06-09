Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.00. Agora shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3,046 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The company has a market cap of $762.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 50.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

