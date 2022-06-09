Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is SC US Ttgp LTD.’s 10th Largest Position

SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 0.7% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned 0.13% of Airbnb worth $142,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.73. The company had a trading volume of 58,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,228. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.28.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock worth $117,205,850. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

