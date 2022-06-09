Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 1,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,028. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Airgain by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.