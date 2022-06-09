Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $67.01.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

