Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.6% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.73. 18,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day moving average is $223.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 103.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

