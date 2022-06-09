Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.15.

ALB traded down $11.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,213. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.62. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

