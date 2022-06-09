Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Cap of $68.11 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $68.11 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00306766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00064733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.