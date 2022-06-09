Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.82. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 442,305 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alexco Resource by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

