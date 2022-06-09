Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Stake Cut by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,827 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $10,159,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 128,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

