Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210,554 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $34,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $119.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

