Alien Worlds Reaches Market Cap of $89.26 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $89.26 million and $57.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00228138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00431379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00029729 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

