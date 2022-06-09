Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 2%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 609,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 935,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water Company Profile (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.