Alkermes plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,746 shares of company stock worth $6,241,124. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Alkermes by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

