Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $786.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $831.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $753.00 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $616.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.65. 1,106,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

