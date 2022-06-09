Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 1,106,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -648.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,264.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,000.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

