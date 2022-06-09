Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 205,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

