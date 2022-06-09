Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.91

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$36.91 and last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 86271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,304 shares in the company, valued at C$8,933,683.84. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,245.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

