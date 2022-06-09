ALLY (ALY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,280.00

ALLY (ALY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, ALLY has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ALLY coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $11,280.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALLY Coin Profile

ALLY is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

