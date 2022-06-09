Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DRTS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS opened at $7.03 on Monday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.