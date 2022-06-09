Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,310.24.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,335.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,405.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,646.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.