Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.45.
Alstom Company Profile
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
