Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

