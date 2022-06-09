Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $737,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,982,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,617,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.30. 803,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

