Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $119.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.97.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.