Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.50. 372,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,933. Amdocs has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amdocs by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after buying an additional 108,358 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

